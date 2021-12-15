Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jacob Duane Heskett, 29, Bartlesville, and Mary Beth Balcerak, 25, Pauls Valley.
Raymond Lee Smith Jr., 76, and Karrine Rita Herb, 58, both of Lindsay.
Derek Louis Ezell, 20, Noble, and Ally Brooke Dunham, 20, Pauls Valley.
Dusty Joe Lee Busey, 40, and Alicia Dawn Johnson, 38, both of Elmore City.
Devin Duane Herrod, 57, Lindsay, and Angela Marie Jones, 40, Dover, Ohio.
Tristan Earl Conley, 21, Monument, N.M., and Ra'lea Ranae Hines, 20, Pauls Valley.
Preston Wayne Weigart, 40, Norman, and Misty Chevonne Reason, 42, Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Justin Levi Scott and Dorothy Imogene Scott.
Alicia M. Nooner and Larry E. Nooner.
Felonies Filed
Johnny Ray Barone, fugitive from justice.
Amy Lynn Edwards (alias – Amy Lynn Castleman, Amy Lynn Griffin), possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kerry Don Watts, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Nicole Lessenden, child neglect.
Clinton Hugh Austin, attempting to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture.
Cheree Robbins, abuse by caretaker.
Tommy Keith Dehart, 2 counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, aggravated assault and battery.
Greg Ayers, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Reynaldo Adame Caballero, 5 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kerry Don Watts, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Nicole Lessenden, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tony Andrew Sherrill, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver's license, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Amy Gutierrez, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Christina Hobbs, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Keri Ann Bow (alias – Keri Ann Skaggs), neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Alisha Beauchamp (alias – Alisha Mantooth), neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Terri Anderson, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Lacy Lanett Kelley, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Rebecca Sinclair, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Joshua Beauchamp, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Shayne Franklin Todd, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Trace Popejoy, uttering a forged instrument.
Jay E. Koons, public intoxication.
Reynaldo Adame Caballero, breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Andrew Cole Lobaugh, harassment by telephone or other electronic means.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.