Marriages Filed
William Kurtis Berry, 66, Pauls Valley, and Teresa Ann Moyer, 64, Blanchard.
Divorces Filed
Kimberly Dawn Griffith and Herman Dale Griffith.
Emily Beth Hemphill and Jesse Lee Hemphill.
Wyatt Alan Reece and Dana Ann Reece-Brock.
Felonies Filed
Cody William Mason, assault and battery with deadly weapon.
Sarah Elizabeth Harley Jackson, assault and battery on police officer.
James Hedgcoth, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Clay Dalton Downey, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Brian Ray Skinner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Richard L. Montoya, distribution of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jesse Aaron Hunt, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert David Bagby, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Jody Ray Gibson, reckless conduct with firearm.
Sarah Elizabeth Harley Jackson, assault and battery.
Avery Jo Huff, public intoxication.
Jeffrey Lynn Alexander, public intoxication.
Jose Eduardo Triana Fraire, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid driver's license, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Rebekah Alanis, escape from arrest or detention, trespassing after being forbidden, public intoxication.
