Marriages Filed
Dalton Cole Dean, 25, Maysville, and Kimberly Leann Warren, 24, Stratford.
Bryan Wayne Johnston, 52, Bossier City, La., and Kalisa D. Paulin, 52, Stratford.
Divorces Filed
John Thomas NcNeill II and Kari Sue McNeill.
Joselyn Daniela Medina and Juan Lucio Medina-Dominguez.
Tracy L. Felan and Tommy L. Felan.
Felonies Filed
Kolya Freeman, leaving scene of accident resulting in non-fatal injury.
Brentannie Jourdan Miles, perjury.
Matthew Grant Maness, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Donald Walker Jr., placing body fluid on a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer.
Joshua Satterlee, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joshua Satterlee, malicious injury to property – under $1,000).
Christopher Wayne Coley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Dana Duncan, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Vernon Deere, permitting a dangerous dog to be unrestrained.
Fred Douglas Rushing, obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses.
David Wayne Nunley, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jennifer Marie Kay, trespassing after being forbidden.
Ronald Dewayne Bennett, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Peter Stanley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated.
Reggie Neal Looney, assault and battery.
