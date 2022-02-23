Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brent Allen Lacoss, 43, Sulphur, and Kasey Lynn Coffia, 27, Roff.
Jose Angel Barcenas, 21, and Abigail Balderrama, 22, both of Pauls Valley.
Eric Wayne Moore, 51, and Dana Marie Marguerite Rosario, 63, both of Elmore City.
Benjiman Daniel Sweet, 23, Davis, and Loryn Paige Chandler, 21, Wynnewood.
Kyle Bradley Buckaloo, 35, and Gina Rae Johnson, 40, both of Davis.
Billy Shane Weatherford, 49, Pauls Valley, and Barbara Ann Benn, 48, Ardmore.
Divorces Filed
Jasmin Eve Tadlock and Derrick Jason Tadlock.
Robin Chapman and Daniel Lynn Chapman.
Felonies Filed
Jennifer Nicole Brooks, 2 counts of cruelty to animals.
Charles Littlejohn, aggravated trafficking cocaine, aggravated trafficking fentanyl, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, use of a telecommunication device.
Roy Wathern Talbott III, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Lyndsi Jae Drennan, child neglect.
Janice Drennan, enabling child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Charles Littlejohn, destroying evidence.
Lyndsi Jae Drennan, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Scott Towler, domestic abuse – assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Chadrick Brown, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Brittany Amber Cromwell, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Michael Lee Hassler, domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Bruce Wayne Russell, threaten to perform act of violence.
Gregory J. Rushing, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Albyrni Teaira Looney, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
