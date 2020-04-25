Divorces Filed
Veda Cheyenne Camacho and Cody Alexander Camacho.
Felonies Filed
Austin Jay Russell, eluding/attempting to elude police officer (after former conviction), assault with a deadly weapon (after former conviction), driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cody Alexander Camacho, feloniously pointing firearm, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jamie Rae Page, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Tamra D. Burgess, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Cecil Byron Harrison, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy.
Misdemeanors Filed
Andrew Neill Lyons, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Abby Wells, public intoxication.
Matthew Cole Cheatham, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Samuel Lee Scott, public intoxication.
Ashley Rachelle Beddoe, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cynthia Louise Jones, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jamie Rae Page, possession of stolen credit card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Duane Lee Harger, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Seth Aaron White, public intoxication.
Joesph Daniel Johnson, obstructing officer.
Cecil Byron Harrison, forgery in the second degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.