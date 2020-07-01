Marriages Filed
Cody James Dew, 25, and Kaylee Shaye Johnson, 21, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Michelle Dawn McWhirter and Shon Kerry McWhirter.
Felonies Filed
Marcus King Knowles, forcible oral sodomy, lewd acts or indecent acts to child under 12, 3 counts of rape – first degree.
Delmer Jonathan Whitefoot, burglary in the second degree.
Austin Wade Kosier, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors Filed
Misty Dawn Harrison, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Jeremy Nelson, protective order violation.
Robert Jeremy Nelson, 2 counts of protective order violation.
Corey Dawn Hays, protective order violation, petit larceny.
Carlos Israel Hernandez Arguello, reckless conduct with firearm.
Jair Arellano, reckless conduct with firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Wade Kosier, 2 counts of threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Aaron Ray Shrader, stalking.
Richard Leonard Montoya, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Austin Wade Kosier, domestic abuse – assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.