Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Paul Ray Pratt, 75, Lindsay, and Gail Ann Willis, 71, Norman.
Divorces Filed
Peggy Sue Nail and Ronald Gene Nail.
Felonies Filed
Amy Gutierrez, causing/aiding/abetting minor in drug crime.
Christine Banville, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Byron Dean Hartshorn, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Osvaldo Mora, possession of drug proceeds.
Elizabeth Ruth Middleton, trafficking methamphetamine.
Delton Gordon Tarrant, 4 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Christina Elisa Marti, unauthorized use of a vehicle, (misdemeanor) driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Anthony Diante Hampton, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Erik Wade Brown, possession of stolen vehicle.
Megan Romine, 3 counts of child neglect.
Joshua Evans Hayes, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
