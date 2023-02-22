Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Eric Wayne Moore, 52, and Dana Marie Marguerite Rosario, 64, both of Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Frank Samuel Johnson Jr. and Holly Johnson.
Santee Ritter Wade and April Dawn Wade.
Felonies Filed
Johnny Ray Speerbrecher, child abuse.
Jennifer Park, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Jacey Jennings, child neglect.
Trenton Reese Rozzell, burglary in the second degree.
Dakota Earl Darr, obtaining property by false pretense.
Dominique Antonio Gray, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Act.
Cristian Eduardo Diaz, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Act.
Lucio Luna-Ramos, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Act.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jarrett Allen Jones, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Aaron Lee Council, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Skylar Leah Grace Cheatham, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Johnny Earl Oliphant, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Xavier Glen Brown, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Loran Michelle McSwain, driving while impaired.
Amy Lynn White, forgery in the second degree.
Christopher P. Cunningham (alias – Chris Cunningham), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
