Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Johnny Wayne McKinley, 41, McLoud, and Nocona June Bumgarner, 25, Davis.
Heath James Smith, 29, Maysville, and Racheal Breanne Ladesic, 22, Fort Worth, Texas.
Jose Hernandez Jr., 29, and Melanie Renee Tomlinson, 44, both of Lawrence, Kansas.
Divorces Filed
Lindsey Michelle Parks and Jonathan Kyle Parks.
Felonies Filed
Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jonathan Dean Jones, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Terry Joe Robertson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Windale Gale Knighten, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Ricky Dale Brumley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
