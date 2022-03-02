Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Johnny Wayne McKinley, 41, McLoud, and Nocona June Bumgarner, 25, Davis.

Heath James Smith, 29, Maysville, and Racheal Breanne Ladesic, 22, Fort Worth, Texas.

Jose Hernandez Jr., 29, and Melanie Renee Tomlinson, 44, both of Lawrence, Kansas.

Divorces Filed

Lindsey Michelle Parks and Jonathan Kyle Parks.

Felonies Filed

Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., battery/assault and battery on police officer.

Misdemeanors Filed

Jonathan Dean Jones, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Terry Joe Robertson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Windale Gale Knighten, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.

Ricky Dale Brumley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.

