Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Gage Allen Bower, 22, and Kyla Renae McCurdy, 24, both of Paoli.
Chance Austin Weast, 24, Stratford, and Abigail Shay Gamble, 24, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Sherry Ann Murphy and Charles Jess Murphy.
Richard Paul-Reeder and Melissa Delane Reeder.
Roger William Shultz Sr. and Nicole Christine Shultz.
Marisa Stevens and Michael Luke Stevens.
Felonies Filed
Clinton Hugh Austin, attempting to manufacture controlled dangerous substance, endeavoring to violate Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of controlled dangerous substances without tax stamp affixed.
Jerry Lee Morgan Brewer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Haley Mariah Kinsey, 3 counts of child neglect.
Nathan Moreno Foster, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Derik Duane Fogle, 2 counts of domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Logan Michael Jones, conspiracy to cultivate a plant from which a controlled dangerous substance is derived – marijuana, 6 counts of filing a false or forged instrument, 3 counts of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana, pattern of criminal offenses.
Eric Brandon Brown, conspiracy to cultivate a plant from which a controlled dangerous substance is derived – marijuana, 6 counts of filing a false or forged instrument, 3 counts of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana, pattern of criminal offenses.
Derik Duane Fogle, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misty Dawn Moore, harboring a fugitive from justice.
Misdemeanors Filed
Clinton Hugh Austin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jerry Lee Morgan Brewer, threaten to perform act of violence.
Colton Woods, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Kaye Lynn, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Christopher Cunningham, petit larceny.
Levi Markus Raper, assault and battery.
Tom Aaron Knapp, stalking.
Joe Thompson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
