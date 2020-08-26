Marriages Filed
Travis Edward Jennings, 38, and Haley Joe Burks, 23, both of Elmore City.
Clinton Shane Hoevker, 27, Wynnewood, and Ashley Mae Bradbeary, 29, Guthrie.
Felonies Filed
Corey Parnell, unauthorized use of a vehicle (after former conviction).
Kenneth Wayne White (alias – Kenny White), operating a whiskey still without distillers license, conspiracy, possess firearm during commission of a felony, 3 counts of cruelty to animals.
Jackie Rollings, operating a whiskey still without distillers license, conspiracy, possess firearm during commission of a felony, 18 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Donald Preston Teeter Jr., operating a whiskey still without distillers license, conspiracy, possess firearm during commission of a felony, 18 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Shanna Sprague, feloniously pointing firearm.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kenneth Wayne White (alias – Kenny White), possession of more than one liter of beverage with tax unpaid, receive/possess/use alcoholic beverage in violation, failure to possess required alcohol license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, 4 counts of conspiracy.
Jackie Rollings, possession of more than one liter of beverage with tax unpaid, receive/possess/use alcoholic beverage in violation, failure to possess required alcohol license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, 4 counts of conspiracy.
Donald Preston Teeter Jr., knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of more than one liter of beverage with tax unpaid, receive/possess/use alcoholic beverage in violation, failure to possess required alcohol license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, 4 counts of conspiracy.
Georgia Joann Dial, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louis Bennette Jackson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Karey Carter, assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.