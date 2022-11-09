Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Phillip Anthony Miner, 63, Burns Flat, and Sheila Annette Amendt, 58, Midwest City.
James Lee Plevnic, 57, Foster, and Dana Lynn Sumner, 43, Pauls Valley.
Joseph Fernando Chavez, 23, and Haylee Nicole Medellin, 22, both of Lindsay.
Tyler Trace Losey, 24, Carlsbad, N.M., and Kelsey Lynn Baxter, 25, Wynnewood.
Daniel Jacob Knight, 27, and Abigail Michaela Reitz, 27, both of Oklahoma City.
Divorces Filed
Steven Wayne Whitworth and Terri Renae Whitworth.
Kelli Annette Davis and Michael Edwards Davis.
Felonies Filed
Angelica Beronica Charqueno, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Jose Najera Saenz, domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Summer D. Penner-Venegas, falsely personate another to create liability.
Misdemeanors Filed
Austin Lewis Platt, public intoxication.
Heather Reames (alias – Heather Damron), neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Jonathan Andrew Gilbert, public intoxication.
Derrick Lance Reed, escape from arrest or detention, possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny.
Christopher Dewayne Gregory, disturbing the peace.
Bertrain Maurice Bailey, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Winston Williams Jr., driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Felecia Summers, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due to state.
Clarification
In the Public Records section of last week's edition of the PV Democrat there were two names listed for subjects receiving misdemeanor counts of public intoxication.
Because both names are similar to others living in the area more specifics are needed.
The two male subjects who actually received the charges are Ryan Roady, 25, of Elmore City and Nathan Roady, 32, of Sulphur, according to information available in Garvin County District Court.
Both subjects were involved in an Oct. 29 incident southwest of Wynnewood.
