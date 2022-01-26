Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Billy Gene Martin, 66, and Venessa Reneé Martin, 64, both of Lindsay.
Felonies Filed
James Michael Keith Randolph, grand larceny, conspiracy.
Samantha Gayle Amos, grand larceny, conspiracy, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Wenfeng Liu, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Khavon Jaron Wilkins, leaving scene of accident involving injury.
Joseph Lee Barker, obtaining money by false pretenses.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, child neglect.
Jayson Egbert Bailey II, manufacturing and/or attempting to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors Filed
Aaron Scott Compton, public intoxication.
Edward Wayne Dipasca, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Winston Williams Jr., driving without a valid driver's license.
Levi Markus Raper, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
