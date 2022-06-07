Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Austin Tyler Hudson, 33, Ringling, and Lauren Michael Glombowski, 30, Purcell.
James Jacob Tobey, 21, and Erandi Yunuen Ramirez Aguilar, 22, both of Pauls Valley.
Jacob Michael Gollihare, 23, Stratford, and Aubry Nicole Hensley, 22, Stillwater.
Shaydon Eugene Jones, 28, Elmore City, and Stephanie Diann Black, 24, Wewoka.
Theresa Marie Delome, 61, and Dawnna Diane Nash, 55, both of Pauls Valley.
Lucas Raleigh Mize, 38, Pauls Valley, and Rachel Rosetta Beauchamp, 38, Maysville.
Divorces Filed
Kerri L. Bishop and Joshua M. Bishop.
Shawntel Binard and Michael Binard.
Felonies Filed
Neal Patrick Garith, 2 counts of distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, 2 counts of violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Julian Navejar, possession of drug proceeds.
Cash Jeffery Watson, burglary in the first degree.
Daniel Patrick Sparks, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Zachary Lee Dawson McGinnis, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to use child restraint system.
Kyle Patrick Craig, possession of controlled substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Jose David Mendoza, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Mitchell Todd Larimer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Gary Ronald Norman, trespassing after being forbidden.
