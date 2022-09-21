Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Kyle Luther Kay, 20, and Hallie Camryn Taylor, 20, both of Lindsay.
Robert Wayne Garvin, 46, Foster, and Erin Paige Byrne, 43, Alex.
Jeffery Quitman Huffman, 45, Elmore City, and Leanna Denise Moisant, 31, Shawnee.
Quinton Cole Robbins, 23, Lindsay, and Elizabeth Rose Ellis, 21, Moore.
Divorces Filed
Ryan Abel Hernandez and Sarah Scott Hernandez.
Logan Michale Cheatham and Skylar Leah Grace Cheatham.
Felonies Filed
Shiloh Sue Yarberry (alias – Shiloh Sue Broce), prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Kayelea Anderson, trafficking methamphetamine, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, failure to display tax stamp.
Erin Lynn Brisco, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Lupe Romero Cardoza, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Bruce Wayne Russell, assault and battery on police officer.
Jakob Zachary Webb, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Tonya Renee Withee, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Charles Anthony Smith, domestic assault and battery by strangulation; assault, battery or assault and batter with a dangerous weapon; feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kevin Ray Brown, fugitive from justice.
Trenton Reese Rozzell, burglary in the second degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Shiloh Sue Yarberry (alias – Shiloh Sue Broce), resisting an officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Nathan Moreno Foster, 2 counts of protective order violation.
Nathan Moreno Foster, protective order violation.
Terrence O'Neal Owens (alias – Terry Owens), protective order violation.
Joshua Keith Farmer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Cynthia Reyna, placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Rodney Wayne Lyle, public intoxication.
Lonnie Vanallen, escape from arrest or detention, resisting an officer.
Amie Jean Ely, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brendan Smith, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Aaron Ray Graves, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
