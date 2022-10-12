Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Colton Jack Williams, 23, Norman, and Marissa Leann McHugh, 21, Maysville.
Derrell Allen Hulsey II, 46, and Kathryn Ann Howe, 51, both of Davis.
Blake Lee Wolfe, 26, Wynnewood, and Leah Marie Helm, 26, Stratford.
Felonies Filed
Donald Cecil Damrill III, domestic assault or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Mei Ying Yang, trafficking marijuana, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Xing Song Yang, trafficking marijuana, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Phi Hong Cai, trafficking marijuana.
Eddie Wayne Jones, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kolby Dismuke, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Rickey James Graham, aggravated assault and battery.
Jing Zhi Ruan, cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana.
Michael Yukun Feng, cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana.
Marion Elvis Fondren, aggravated possession of child pornography, soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, violation of Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Misdemeanors Filed
Eddie Wayne Jones, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Joe Allen McCray, public intoxication.
Kelby C. Harper, assault and battery.
