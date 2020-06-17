Marriages Filed
Bryce Phillip Jensen, 24, Maysville, and Haley Caroline Lindsey, 23, Purcell.
Jim David Alberson, 50, and Melissa K. Wood, 39, both of Stratford.
Chanse Steven Vaccaro, 35, and Teirrah Lavaunb Weaver, 26, both of Pauls Valley.
Nathan Kyle Stoliby and Christine Marie Jaillet.
Dalton Douglas Turner and Katelyn Cheyenne Blankenship.
Divorces Filed
Michelle Renee Brown and Gregory Lynn Brown.
Joyce Ann Goodman and Jason Lynn Goodman.
Tamara N. Renfro and Jimmy E. Kelly.
Nicole L. Wall and Joshua Lee Wall.
Felonies Filed
Cecil Byron Harrison, 3 counts of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
James Darrell McGregor II, domestic abuse – prior pattern of physical abuse.
Nikki Brown (alias – Angela Nicole Pearson), assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Justin Lee Lambeth, child neglect.
David Barry Henderson, obtaining property by trick/deception.
Jackie Renee Murray, attempting to obtain cash by false/bogus check.
Juan Silva-Soto, burglary in the first degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Nakita D. McMean, assault and battery.
Judge Dylan Hays, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Joesph Daniel Johnson, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
John Aaron Griffin, protective order violation.
Charles Cody Robert Smith, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Corey Daniel Veales, disturbing the peace.
Dakota Lee Washington, disturbing the peace.
Damon Justin George, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
James Darrell McGregor II, threaten to perform act of violence.
Jacob Thomas Greco, domestic abuse – assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Jackie Renee Murray, 2 counts of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check.
Lionel Trevino Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Migel Angel Yanez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Damon Justin George, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
