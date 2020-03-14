Marriages Filed
Daniel Dewayne Goines, 43, Yukon, and Michell Annette Brown, 45, Ardmore.
Logan James Herrod, 23, and Katelynn Desarah Sandland, 22, both of Elmore City.
Cory Ray Epperson, 21, Amber, Okla., and McKynzy Dawn Horsman, 20, Cache, Okla.
Divorces Filed
Stefanie Dawn Micha and Peter Micha II.
Dustin Michael Devine and Crystal Dawn Devine.
Zachary Ryan Burks and Alee Laura Burks.
Felonies Filed
Corey Don Griffin, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle.
Sage Efird, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
Corey Don Griffin, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Devin Gwynne Peters, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Lynn Beasley, public intoxication.
Jason Michael Simon, assault and battery.
Troy Willoughby Jr., public intoxication.
Andrea Antionette Land, disturbing the peace.
Any Lynn White, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Eric James Lilley, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rosalio Cabrera-Ramirez, public intoxication, trespassing after being forbidden.
