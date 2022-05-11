Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Bradley Thomas Dawson, 30, Lexington, and Haley Sarai Whitmire Cagle, 29, Stratford.
Leonardo Ramirez Mendoza, 21, and Yessenia Emily Guadalupe Flores, 21, both of Pauls Valley.
Ethan TJ Ingram, 26, and Alexis Paige Crisostomo, 22, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Samantha N. Peña and Christopher W. Rogers.
Jhonny Alberto Caceres Scoggins and Anahy Juliette Vazquez Betancourt.
Dustin Alan Raven and Shannon Marie Raven.
Justin Morgan Schwagel and Michelle Odette Schwagel.
Felonies Filed
Angel Ruth Moore, aggravated possession of child pornography, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Computer Crimes Act or in the alternative use of a telecommunication device in the commission of child exploitation.
Lacy Dawn Hucks, aggravated possession of child pornography, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Computer Crimes Act or in the alternative use of a telecommunication device in the commission of child exploitation.
Bobby Ray Pendley, 3 counts of child sexual abuse, lewd acts with a child after former conviction, 6 counts of possession of firearm after former conviction.
Gene Clayton Ballard, grand larceny.
Jordan Michael Walker, possession of drug proceeds.
Norena Jo Sheryl Edwards, false personation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kenneth Engles, driving without a valid driver's license.
Elijah Daniel Woronvich, disturbing the peace.
Terrall Brent Rushing, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Anthony Romero, resisting an officer.
Bobby Dale Selzer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Juan Marcelo Flores, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Tiffany Ann Garza, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
