Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brayden Chad Adams, 25, Edmond, and Zarian Abigail Westbrook, 23, Maysville.
Robert Basaldua, 46, and Amanda Renee Osborn, 41, both of Pauls Valley.
Samuel Glen Langley, 25, and Macey Mitchel Baber, 25, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Makayla S. Perry and A. Blake Perry.
Dolores Mejia and Marcos A. Mejia.
Deanya Evelyn Norris and Ronald Albert Norris.
Jerry Keith Alexander and Amy Lynn Alexander.
Shayla Marie Jagneaux and Cleveland Cudley Jagneaux.
Paul F. Hunter and Rebecca A. Hunter.
Felonies Filed
Kristian Shaelynn Morris, 2 counts of assault and battery on police officer.
Lawrence Gordon Thomas Jr., knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
John Doe, whose true identity is presently unknown, possible aliases: Jesus Enrique Ramos Fernandez, Tony Ramos-Rodriguez, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Chrystal Nicole Rager, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Misdemeanors Filed
Heather Diane Scribner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Jason Sumner, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Stapleton, disturbing the peace.
Cory Anthony Stephens, obstructing officer.
Deanna Lynn Price, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jennifer Gayle Brown, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cody Wayne Knight, disturbing the peace.
Cole Lynn Wood, disturbing the peace.
Deanna Lynn Price, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Wayne Edwards Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Joshua Howard Davis, unauthorized use of credit card.
Jonathan Bell, disturbing the peace.
Steven Lee Gonser, assault and battery.
