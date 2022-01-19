Divorces Filed
Gary Don Cozad and Jenny Lynne Cozad.
Felonies Filed
Sonny Lauren Harmon, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Turenia Gail Howard (alias – Turenia Gail Byford, Turenia Gail Harmon, Turenia Gail Popejoy), aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Juan Daniel Nunez-Picon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Richard Harold Hines, domestic abuse – assault and battery after former conviction.
Joel Ruoff, failure to register as sex offender.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jonathan Dean Jones, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Zhu Zong Cai, obstructing officer.
Robert David Bagby, trespassing after being forbidden.
Charles Christopher Burgess, domestic abuse – assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
James Elton Asbury, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
William Cade Carlson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Payton Lack, petit larceny.
