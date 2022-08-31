Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Daryl Ray McKinzy, 55, and Faunda Marie Bryant, 49, both of Oklahoma City.
Gregory Vance Miller, 68, and Karen Jean Beck, 56, both of Pauls Valley.
Clayton Ray Gibson, 39, Ardmore, and Crystal Dawn Studdard, 39, Wynnewood.
Krystle Shanta Steele-Turner, 37, Oklahoma City, and Trista Dawn Spurgeon, 38, Ardmore.
Divorces Filed
William M. Gammill and Brenda Gammill.
Deanna Lynn Priest and Michael Lynn Priest.
Felonies Filed
Shante Neshae Harper, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Cymetrick Danell Williams, feloniously pointing firearm.
Todd Blake Fine, kidnapping.
James Anschutz, assault and/or battery on medical care provider.
Harvey Lamonte Fields, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful use of telecom device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Brian Tate Shannon, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Jonathan Ross Ransom, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Joseph Ory Butler, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Michael Lucas Dean “Luk” Smith, burglary in the first degree (after former conviction), 2 counts of child neglect (after former conviction), assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (after former conviction).
Misdemeanors Filed
Shante Neshae, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Todd Blake Fine, 2 counts of disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Jordan Chase Richardson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reshae Lytle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer.
Julie Elizabeth Brown, malicious injury to property – under $1,000 harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Nicole Ray, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Ceegan Dodson, public intoxication, threaten to perform act of violence.
Cole Livingston Stewart, protective order violation.
Miranda Rose Blankenship (alias – Miranda Rose McAllister), 2 counts of threaten to perform act of violence.
Todd Eugene Simmons, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Rebecca Ashley Reynolds, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kayla Michelle Duncan, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Pauls Joseph Zeller, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Brian Tate Shannon, resisting an officer.
Jonathan Ross Ransom, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Joseph Ory Butler, obstructing officer.
Michael Lucas Dean “Luk” Smith, disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Andrea Leann West, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Anthony Eaton, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Donald Royal, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
