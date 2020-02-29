Marriages Filed
Jerry Lynn Ingram, 50, and Crystal Dawn Thomas, 40, both of Davis.
Justin Dean Wright, 29, Pauls Valley, and Amanda Carole Beardmore, 29, Tishomingo.
Divorces Filed
Cass Carter and Brook Carter.
James Lewis Lyons and Krickette Michelle Carter.
Dwight L. Williams and Veronica Williams.
Chrystal Kay Burrell and Tommy Gene Burrell Jr.
Felonies Filed
Austin Albert McClain Sweetman, harboring a fugitive, violation of Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
Jimmy Lamont Stone, sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school, sex offender residing with a minor child.
Jimmy Lamont Stone, violation of school safety zone.
Regeana Dianne Sherrill (alias – Regeana Gonzalez), burglary in the second degree.
Jacob Lee Crites, larceny from house.
Misdemeanors Filed
Austin Chase Ensey, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Rodney Wayne Lyle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Michael Keith Randolph, public intoxication.
Boyce Dewayne Montgomery Jr., protective order violation.
Jonas Martin Levy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lance Sterling Dehart, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Robert Brandon Ellis, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elli Elizabeth Wine, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Marilyn Diane Bowling, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Emerald A. Gonzalez, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Roger Alan Poyner, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Veronica Morales, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Seth Turner, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.