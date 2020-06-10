Marriages Filed
Landon Reese Baker, 20, Rush Springs, and Anderson Bailey Blevins, 21, Wynnewood.
Rexford Sutherland III, 24, and Tailor Paige Finney, 24, both of Lindsay.
Anthony D. Devose, 43, Pauls Valley, and Crystal Diane Jones, 32, of Midwest City.
Divorces Filed
Jennifer Elaine Peoples and Damien Dean Peoples.
Freda Louise Black and Daniel Gordon Black.
Brett Clark and Jenny Clark.
Joshua Riley Tryon and Heather Marie Tryon.
Tyler Leroy Brown and Morgan Jayd Hamilton.
Felonies Filed
Matthew Cole Cheatham, rape – first degree, 2 counts of rape – second degree, 2 counts of kidnapping.
Eric Kekoalii Bolin, child abuse.
Bennie Dean Childress, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Regeana Dianne Sherrill (alias – Regeana Gonzalez), burglary in the second degree.
Trace Lynn Prosise, theft of automobile.
Mario James Berger, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jimmy Don Klingenberg, conspiracy.
David Emmitt Tucker, conspiracy.
Misdemeanors Filed
Brett Arthur Selzer, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
David Shane Bumpass, protective order violation, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
April Mechelle Lindsay, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Boyce Dewayne Montgomery Jr. (alias – Dewayne Boyce Montgomery), protective order violation.
Kathryn Jean Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Timothy Phillip Cordell, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert David Bagby, public intoxication, trespassing after being forbidden.
Jimmy Don Klingenberg, petit larceny.
David Emmitt Tucker, petit larceny, obstructing officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.