Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Chase Alek Clifton, 33, and Darci Rae Garrett, 38, both of Elmore City.
Christopher Patrick Cunningham Jr., 24, and Sierra Odessia Laxton, 27, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Mitzi Dawne Loper and Steven Lynn Loper.
Jennifer LeeAnn Jablinske and Dustin Tyler Jablinske.
Felonies Filed
Artur Yevgenyevich Ostapenko, burglary in the second degree.
Andy Van Nguyen, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Daniel Medrano, acquire proceeds from drug activity, falsely personate another to create liability.
Zachary Horton, trafficking in illegal drugs.
Misdemeanors Filed
Chessley Raymond Elliott, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Gregory J. Rushing, assault and battery.
Jeffrey Brandon Ardrey, assault and battery.
Edward Allen Schmidt, assault and battery.
Jesse James Farnham (alias – Jessie James Farnham), assault and battery.
Terry Scott Simmons, leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Deborah Sue Copeland, assault and battery.
David Haycox, obstructing officer, resisting an officer.
Myzella May Cordell (alias – Myzella May Loper), possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Jonah Wyatt Knight, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Tonya Renee Withee, disturbing the peace.
Andy Van Nguyen, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Medrano, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob James Scott, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Allison King, domestic abuse – assault and battery, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Dallas Rhea Pierce, petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
