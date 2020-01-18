Divorces Filed
Robert Steven Weilenman and Teresa Diane Weilenman.
Felonies Filed
Thomas Davidson Jackson, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful use of telecommunication device to violate the Trafficking in Illegal Drugs Act.
Hayden Floyd Mason, bringing contraband into jail.
Tyler Nunn, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Elizabeth Georgeann Rodman (a/k/a Elizabeth Georgeann Howard), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Matthew Dion Baggett, trafficking in controlled dangerous substance – marijuana.
James Jinsup Kim, trafficking in controlled dangerous substance – marijuana.
Huy Truong Bryan Nhan, trafficking in controlled dangerous substance – marijuana.
Emmily Diannia Alsaadi (alias – Emily Jones), aid, abet or participate in solicitation of prostitution – after former conviction of a felony; use of communication facility to commit a felony – after former conviction of a felony; conspiracy – after former conviction of a felony.
Andrew Sandoval, aid, abet or participate in solicitation of prostitution – after former conviction of a felony; use of communication facility to commit a felony – after former conviction of a felony; conspiracy – after former conviction of a felony.
Gary Lee Smith, assault and battery on police officer (after former conviction), domestic abuse – assault and battery (after former conviction), endeavor to perform act of violence (after former conviction), escape from arrest or detention (after former conviction).
Jeffery Brandon Ardrey, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Eric Ardrey, burglary in the second degree, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Misdemeanors Filed
Matthew Dion Baggett, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Jinsup Kim, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Huy Truong Bryan Nhan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Lee Smith, 2 counts of malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Nathaniel Anthony Billups Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jonathan Walker, public intoxication.
Timothy Jo Beesley, obstructing officer.
Teresa Weilenman, 2 counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Janet Horn, assault and battery.
Paul Ray Baker, assault and battery.
Breanna Grace Lyons, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
