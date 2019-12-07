Marriages Filed
Dalton Ray Stafford, 23, and Jesse Larae Gerber, 24, both of Weatherford.
Divorces Filed
Guy D. Gorden and Rebecca Gorden.
Felonies Filed
Jawuan Tyree Garza, burglary in the first degree, assault and battery on police officer.
Bobby Kevin Howard Jr., false personation.
Brenda Raelene Blakeley (alias – Brenda Raelene Eckert, Brenda Fisher, Brenda Raelene Eckart, Brenda Eckert, Brenda Raelene Fisher, Brenda Raelene Jones, Brenda Patton, Brenda Raelene Patton, Brenda Raylene Patton, Patton Sanchez, Brenda Raelene Sizemore, Brenda R. Blakeley, Brenda Sanchez), bringing drugs into a jail.
Kelli Renee Denney, depriving an animal of food, drink or veterinary care.
Traylon Jarelle Wiltz, aggravated assault and battery.
Danny Ty Cue, grand larceny.
Todd Wesley Killough, child neglect.
Evelyn Rebecca Killough, child neglect.
Misdemeanors Filed
Erron Kalmin Davis, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Amber Rae Rein, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Matthew Torres, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
William Brad Gunter, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Monty McSperitt, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kathleen Nicole Tolison, public intoxication.
Cody White, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
