Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed

Stacey Lyn Kemp and Jeremy Dale Kemp.

Rebeckah L. Turner and Albert Allen Turner.

Felonies Filed

Chuck Adam Compton, stalking.

Jami Michelle Bussard (alias – Jami Michelle Ashley), bringing contraband into a jail.

Misdemeanors Filed

Shana Miller, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Antonio Daquan Littleton, driving without a valid driver's license.

Leedon Hines, harassing and threatening electronic communication.

Scott Randel Webster, protective order violation.

Chasity Simmons, assault and battery.

Ronald Stephen Box II, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Julian Kiplinger, protective order violation.

