Garvin County Public Records

Divorces Filed
Stacey Lyn Kemp and Jeremy Dale Kemp.
Rebeckah L. Turner and Albert Allen Turner.
Felonies Filed
Chuck Adam Compton, stalking.
Chuck Adam Compton, stalking.
Jami Michelle Bussard (alias – Jami Michelle Ashley), bringing contraband into a jail.
Misdemeanors Filed
Shana Miller, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Antonio Daquan Littleton, driving without a valid driver's license.
Leedon Hines, harassing and threatening electronic communication.
Scott Randel Webster, protective order violation.
Chasity Simmons, assault and battery.
Ronald Stephen Box II, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Julian Kiplinger, protective order violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.