Marriages Filed
Orlando Manuel Gongora, 23, Pauls Valley, and Jessica Mariet Santillan, 22, Alamo, Texas.
Colton Shawn Green, 27, and Kristy Deann Burk, 37, both of Pauls Valley.
Felonies Filed
Dylan Blake Jones, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Somer Marie Weldon, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – methamphetamine; bail jumping – PR bond.
Misdemeanors Filed
Julio Cesar Alvarez Reyes, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jordan Chase Richardson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Herbert Dowlearn, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jaime Bladimire Mojica Cardoza, public intoxication.
Mauro Julio Vasquez Chacon, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Garry James Mumford (alias – Gary J. Mumford), malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Briana Roberts (alias – Briana Leeann Leslie), obstructing officer.
Orville Wayne Burger, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Alfred Gregory, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Kenneth Dale Amos, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
