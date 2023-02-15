Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Rick Dean Lawson, 70, and Linda Lee Beaty, 59, both of Pauls Valley.
Eythan Chayil Allen Havens, 23, Duncanville, Texas, and Gabrielle Elisha Anderson, 25, Wynnewood.
Felonies Filed
Chloelyza Denise Gonzalez, trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, possess firearm during commission of a felony, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Jack Bledsoe III, trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, possess firearm during commission of a felony, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Jurod Andy Lighteard, trafficking marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, possess firearm during commission of a felony, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.
Jesse Jean Wright, harboring a fugitive from justice, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, 3 counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jimmy Dylan Summers, burglary in the third degree.
Stephen Zael Moreno, trafficking marijuana, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Misdemeanors Filed
Jimmy Dylan Summers, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jessica Lynn Seals, driving without a valid driver's license.
Starling Marchillo Green, public intoxication.
Kelby C. Harper, public intoxication.
Angel Scroggins (alias – Angel Bussey, Angel Towler), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Manuel Jamie Madrid Jr., knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Regina Lee Kirkland, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
