Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed

Eric Matthew Jarrod Hammett and Mariah Elizabeth Adams.

Jimmie D. Foster, 73, and Brenda Lynn Foster, 59, both of Pauls Valley.

Jose Molina Colon, 58, and Karriean Marie Ingram, 52, both of Wynnewood.

Divorces Filed

Amanda Renee Engle and Rayven Mykel Engle.

Robert Lee Hamrick and Amanda Renee Hamrick.

Donna Sue McNutt and Daniel Wayne McNutt.

Clay R. Driskill and Amanda R. Driskill.

Felonies Filed

Derrick Taylor, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Misdemeanors Filed

Peyton Michael Dewitt, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.

Misty Renae Green (alias – Misty R. Henry), possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunny Cheyenne Lumpe, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Mea Denaye Harrington, domestic abuse – assault and battery.

Kimmel Raenette Calhoun, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.

