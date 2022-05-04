Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Jerry Dale Stroud, 47, and Jamie Michelle King, 46, both of Lindsay.
Timothy Jay Elmer Barczak, 31, Wayne, and Cinnamon Allene Johnson, 30, Bethany.
Michael Paul Danley, 39, and Jamie Leann Welch, 39, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Flor Noris and Jose Luis Nunez Jr.
Allyson Weisenbeck and Micheal Weisenbeck.
Christopher Douglas Freeman and Amanda Elaine Freeman.
Madonna Sue Willingham and Johnny Burns Willingham.
Jason Howard Barth and Rebecca Lynn Barth.
Rachel Renea Kirtley and Howard Scott Kirtley.
Felonies Filed
Huy Nhat Vu, possession of drug proceeds, endeavoring to violate the UCDSA (Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act), use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a CDS (controlled dangerous substance) crime.
Imani Vonzell Lawrence, possession of drug proceeds.
Christopher Michael Williams, 2 counts of kidnapping, child abuse.
Leah N. Brown, burglary in the second degree.
James Beverlyn Brannon, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Abdul Baldema Lozano-Alvarado, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Joshua Lavett Lacure, burglary in the second degree.
Kourtney Janee Berzas, burglary in the second degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Matheus Bento, threaten to perform act of violence.
Jayson Grundman, assault and battery.
Kathleen Nicole Tolison, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Graden Elijah Meza, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Josephine Varela, disturbing the peace.
Joseph Lewis Simmons, petit larceny.
Imani Vonzell Lawrence, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Christopher Douglas Freeman, protective order violation.
Larry Keith Patterson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Darrel Hubby (alias – Darrell Hubby), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cameron Jaden Tyler Davis, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
