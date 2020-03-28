Marriages Filed
Arcenio Ugalde-Ugalde, 26, Sulphur, and Lesly C Ugalde Enriquez, 23, Wynnewood.
David Bryce Hayes, 21, Cartwright, Okla., and Alisha Nicole Smith, 20, Lindsay.
Timothy Allen Harmon, 65, and Gayla Suzan Harmon, 66, both of Noble.
Divorces Filed
Gerald Don Thompson and Sharyle Ann Thompson.
Dustina Michelle Bailey and James Adam Bailey.
Kristan D. Largent and Mark A. Largent.
Carre Andreya Shandor and Aaron Wayne Shandor.
Felonies Filed
Gemerra Lemont Wright, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance.
Danual Lee Taylor Gen Valerio, domestic abuse – assault and battery (second and subsequent), 2 counts of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Lonnie Lee Kueneman, assault and battery with deadly weapon.
Ronald Stephen Box, failure to register as sex offender.
Misdemeanors Filed
Danual Lee Taylor Gen Valerio, threaten to perform act of violence.
Jesse Colton Cosby, contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Jordan Russell Luman, contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Reggie Neal Looney, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Christopher Bouine Joseph Henry, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Dalton Joseph Brousseau, 2 counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Renee Louisa Lewis, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Brad Gunter, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
