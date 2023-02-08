Garvin County Public Records

Felonies Filed
Lindell Loy Kittrell, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Corey Parnell, sexual battery.
Juan Antonio Montes, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Chad Allen Foreshee, burglary in the first degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Misdemeanors Filed
Juan Antonio Montes, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Leeann Keenom, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.
Maverick Dewayne Johnson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Trace Popejoy, trespassing after being forbidden.
John Terry Webb, public intoxication.
Rena Michelle Weston, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Amanda Rene Hamrick, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mitchell Jonathan Whitefoot Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Katrina Ann Wright, public intoxication.
Traci Suzanne Blankenship, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.