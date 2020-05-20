Marriages Filed
Dean Alan Cartwright and Cortnie Ann Pope.
Rickey Dale Hunt and Kerstin Renae Sherwood.
Sonny Kyle Scott, 22, and Kassidy Faith Parks, 23.
Divorces Filed
Marty Don Moore and Stephanie Dawn Moore.
Felonies Filed
Jerry Charles Tucker, first-degree rape.
Wesley Wade George, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Daniel Jefferson Rucker, feloniously pointing firearm.
Clinton Leroy Huffman, robbery first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property – over $1,000, threaten to perform act of violence.
Rita Dawn Scroggins, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Seth Aaron White, domestic assault and battery by strangulation after former conviction of a felony.
Letia Skinner, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
James David Anschutz, lewd acts with a child.
Shayne Franklin Todd, 2 counts of cruelty to animals.
James Marshall Nation, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Barbara C. Sizemore, violation of the Pollutant Discharge Act.
Tasha Ann Meltzer, assault and battery on police officer.
Ryan Lynn McCroskey, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Robbie Lee Odom, feloniously pointing a firearm.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, escape from arrest.
Misdemeanors Filed
Rodney Joe Horn, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Sarah Elizabeth Harle Jackson, public intoxication.
David Gwin, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, breaking and entering with unlawful intent, public intoxication.
Cody Allen Wilkerson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Clinton Leroy Huffman, public intoxication.
Dillon Trout, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
David Shane Bumpass, protective order violation.
Bond Tanner Henderson, assault.
Orville Wayne Burger, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Lee Jefferies, 2 counts of assault.
Brooke Elizabeth Stanic, false reporting of crime.
Teresa Weilenman, protective order violation.
Joseph Mark Holden, assault.
Jose Najera Saenz, threaten to perform act of violence.
Albyrni Teaira Looney, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, obstructing officer.
Rita Dawn Scroggins, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robbie Lee Odom, reckless conduct with firearm.
Donnie Lee Dickenson, trespassing.
