Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Timothy Jay Elmer Barczak, 32, Blanchard, and Cinnamon Allene Johnson, 31, Bethany.
Juan Jesus Sanches, 26, Pauls Valley, and Joselyn Daniela Medina, 26, Paoli.
Divorces Filed
Kayla Nicole Moore and Robert Lance Moore.
Felonies Filed
Cole Livingston Stewart, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Areli Dominguez, 3 counts of child neglect.
Kimberly Anahi Valencia, 3 counts of child neglect.
Luke Allen Pope, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Bobby Artell Marks, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Darryn Anthony York, acquire proceeds from drug activity.
Donte Lamonte Pierce, shooting into a dwelling, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possess firearm during commission of a felony.
Tyler Nunn, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
John Wilson Reames (alias – J.W. Reames), bail jumping.
Larry Scott Love, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Manuel McWilliams, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Justin Roger Johnson, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nicole Lessenden, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Cole Livingston Stewart, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Artell Marks, carrying firearm while under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol aggravated.
Darryn Anthony York, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kody Steven Roberson, public intoxication.
Karen Gail Pepper, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Diane Lemons, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
James Lynn Buckmaster, public intoxication.
Autumn Nicole Engelhardt, 2 counts of unauthorized use of credit card.
Bobby Joe Davis, unauthorized use of credit card.
Manuel McWilliams, disturbing the peace.
Donnie Lee Dickenson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Niki Nicole Baker, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Richard Dale Gooley, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robin Williams, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Blake Thomas Roley, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Christopher Ray King, reckless conduct with firearm.
Gerald Dean Hill, petit larceny.
Joseph William Thomas, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Marti Michelle Stewart, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brendon Lindsey, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.