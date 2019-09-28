Marriages Filed
Christopher Paul White, 38, Pauls Valley, and Delton Jean Clifton, 31, Houston, Texas.
William Antonio Miranda, 24, Pauls Valley, and Bailey Jean Shufeldt, 23, Coffeyville, Okla.
Alexander Lynn East, 24, and Larissa Darlene Denney, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
Francis Depaul Johnson, 63, and Donna Rae Strawn, 62, both of Maysville.
Purvis Bryan Griffis IV, 34, and Libby Ann Hunt, 27, both of Purcell.
Felonies Filed
Julie Marie Taliaferro, bail jumping.
Leslie Alexander, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Jacob Collins, burglary in the second degree or in the alternative larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Roman Eric Jones, trafficking heroin, child neglect or in the alternative child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Tesla Sky Odom, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Kenneth Campbell Jr., protective order violation.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
William Joseph Lasley IV, possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana.
