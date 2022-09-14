Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
David William Neill, 71, and Tonya Hopkins Loman, 69, both of Lindsay.
Calvin Eugene Dewitt, 78, and Ruby Jo Gorden, 73, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Crystal Warren and Kirk Warren.
Felonies Filed
Bryant Thomas Brown, omitting to provide for minor child.
John Thomas Beebe, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Calvin Henry Collins, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Kayelea Anderson, attempting to prevent a subpoenaed witness from giving testimony.
Kayelea Anderson, attempted escape from felony arrest or detention, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Brent Alexander Green, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, use of telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Ashlee Nicole Roady, obtaining money by trick, deception or false pretenses.
Bonnie Beesley, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Misdemeanors Filed
Calvin Henry Collins, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jamie Diane Lemons, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security.
Bobby Joe Davis, public intoxication.
Kimberly Anahi Valencia, public intoxication.
Erik Anthony Quintana, public intoxication.
Jose Maldonado, public intoxication.
Dwain Carl Lee Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher Gerald Morris, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Kayelea Anderson, resisting an officer.
Mersadez Wilkerson-Conran, assault and battery.
Brittany Jerrenne Blackman, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Blake Dean McWilliams, public intoxication.
Danyalle May Dobbins, obstructing officer.
Nicole Lessenden, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
