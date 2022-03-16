Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Christopher Alan McElroy, 55, Grandfield, Okla., and Marjorie Ella Courtney, 47, Elmore City.
Divorces Filed
Devin Herrod and Angela Jones.
Jeffrey David Kane and Jennifer Nicole Walker.
Amanda Choate and Reno Choate.
Felonies Filed
Dalton Joseph Brousseau, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Theodore James Hiibel, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Eric William Lynn Fields, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jamie Maurice Coleman, robbery second degree.
Jaycie Rae Thomas, fraudulently obtaining personal identity.
Misdemeanors Filed
Theodore James Hiibel, disturbing the peace.
Eric William Lynn Fields, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Brandy Celeste Brady, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Thai Lin Samir Potts, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Shafer Mills, uttering forged instrument.
Kimberly Michelle Teague, protective order violation, obstructing officer.
Jeanene Smith, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
