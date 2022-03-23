Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Branden Read Prince, 33, Pauls Valley, and Cassandra Leann Martin, 34, Stillwater.
William Heath Watson, 43, and Skyla Brooke Carnell, 34, both of Elmore City.
Johnnie James Norman, 25, and Megan Lee Anderson, 23, both of Elmore City.
Kodey Allen Winkler, 34, and Morgan Elizabeth Underwood, 28, both of Pauls Valley.
Brian Paul Highsmith, 62, Lindsay, and Cathy Lynn Sims, 60, Seminole.
Kyle Nicholas McClendon, 41, and Meghan Dawn Davis, 37, both of Mustang.
Divorces Filed
Carol Trevino and Lionel Trevino Jr.
Mary Lee Foster-Smith and Shawn Wayne Smith.
Felonies Filed
Jonathan Dean Jones, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Zhongjiang Su, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Ashley Higgins, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Cheng Yue Lin, aggravated assault and battery.
Misdemeanors Filed
Malik Cordell Timmons, obstructing officer.
Brock Wayne Caudle, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Sean William Welsh, petit larceny.
Terry Scott Simmons, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Colton Koch, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Kevin Scroggins, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Donnie Lee Dickenson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Gregory Leon Wilburn, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Tony Andrew Sherrill, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Prakash Bahadur Thapa, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Donald Anthony Prince, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Christina Fetgatter, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Billy Fetgatter, neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.