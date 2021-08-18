Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Josiah James Hines, 22, Pauls Valley, and Heather Nicole Calvert, 28, Chelsea, Okla.
William Eugene Blankenship, 24, and Sierra Lynn Welch, 21, both of Elmore City.
Clifford R. Avens, 74, Ryan, Okla., and Charlotte Ann Brown, 75, Lindsay.
Joshua Brandon Myrick, 27, and Tierra C. Miller, 24, both of Ada.
Divorces Filed
Nestor Mata and Crystal Mata.
Emily Rae Turner and Chad Albert Turner.
Stacy Michelle Betts and Duane Glenn Betts.
Joseph Dale Hartley and Skilar Nicole Hartley.
Felonies Filed
Donald Gene McCurley, 7 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, cultivation of controlled substance.
Donald Gene McCurley, possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Donald Gene McCurley, burglary in the second degree.
Cassandra Delaplain, burglary in the first degree.
Angel Mylei Miles (alias – Angel Mylei Harris), battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Scott Christian Smith, cultivation of controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
Misdemeanors Filed
Donald Gene McCurley, 2 counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alfred Daniel Phelps III, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, failure to maintain insurance or security, failure to pay taxes due to state.
Ray Dale Powell, tampering with security camera or system.
Lawrence Gordon Thomas, obstructing officer, public intoxication.
Charmon Bryant, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Skylar Jay Portwood, possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespassing after conviction while being forbidden.
Jimmy Dale Hyatt, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Angel Mylei Miles (alias – Angel Mylei Harris), resisting an officer.
Scott Christian Smith, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deanna Lynn Price, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Terry Derunner Burnside, obstructing officer, resisting an officer.
Cassandra Delaplain, assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.