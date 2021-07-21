Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Matthew Lee Son, 30, and Darci Nicole Sharpe, 30, both of Wynnewood.
Morgan James Mouser, 25, Fairview, and Miranda Ruth Bartlett, 21, Coalgate.
Tommy Gene Burrell J., 56, and Karen Denise Hudson, 57, both of Lindsay.
James Martin Richardson, 43, and Elizabeth Nicole Joslin, 37, both of Stratford.
Sean Layne Hartsfield, 21, and Allison Lynn Grove, 22, both of Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Matthew Wesley Hanegan and Kandice Aileen Dalmolin.
Jamie Clinton and Jason Clinton.
Kelly Lynn Blake and Valeria Jean Blake.
Felonies Filed
Paige Stewart, 2 counts of rape – second degree.
Crissina Lee Whitefield, arson – third degree.
Eaarl Lester Cox III, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Greg Andrew Ayers, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Joseph Lee Jackson, aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
Misdemeanors Filed
Madison White, assault and battery.
Dan Owen Williams, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Brenna Nicole Ford, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Scott Randel Webster, trespassing after being forbidden.
Sheldon Post, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crissina Lee Whitefield, resisting an officer.
David Wayne Clark Jr., driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Chase Turay Wright, threaten to perform act of violence.
Cecil Vernon Robinson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
