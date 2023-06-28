Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Nicholas Blake Hector, 23, Ada, and Haylie Jane McCray, 20, Pauls Valley.
Curtis Ryan Hammond, 35, and Cristina Danielle Vega, 29, both of Pauls Valley.
Colby Duane Rhodes, 26, Elmore City, and Mallory Sue Manning, 25, Tatums.
Jose Abraham Lucas, 25, Ringwood, and Liliana Celenia Emiliano-Rodriguez, 24, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Stacy Michelle Collinsworth and Micah Lee Collinsworth.
Felonies Filed
William Brad Gunter, falsely personate another to create liability.
John Thomas Nunn Jr., endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Colter Ples Thornburg, kidnapping, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, child neglect.
David Wilson, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee.
Breanna Grace Lyons, 2 counts of child endangerment by permitting presence in vehicle when driver is impaired or under the influence, battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Cara Michelle Yates, burglary in the second degree, bringing contraband into jail.
Randy E. Pendarvis, burglary in the second degree.
Timothy Shaun Bradley, aggravated assault and battery.
Joshua Keith Youmans, stalking.
Heath James Smith, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Cody Ryan Davis, cruelty to animals.
Garrett William Fendrych, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Joshua Aaron Blunt, bringing drugs into a jail, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Cade Hughes, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Miguel Ángel Ruiz Loyola, kidnapping.
Danny Joed Hines, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Misdemeanors Filed
William Brad Gunter, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Wilson, public intoxication.
Randy E. Pendarvis, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Alex Eduardo Espinoza De La Cruz, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jessica Lynn Seals, obstructing officer.
Justin Scott Steakley, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Reginald Leon Hill, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lacy Rae Brown, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
David Custable, public intoxication.
Tabitha Miriah Winn, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jessy Eugene Clair, assault and battery.
Randall Trent Saunders, petit larceny.
Tayana Richardson, leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Justin Chance Ratchford, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lonnie Dean Vanallen Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Kyle Edwards, public intoxication.
Derrick Scott Crawford, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Mike Kenneth Huffman, petit larceny.
Christopher Huebner, public intoxication.
