Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Brian Dale Henning, 51, Pauls Valley, and Lisa Wilde, 36, Sulphur.
Andrew Garrett Luster, 21, Bartlesville, and Zoe Elise Smith, 19, Pauls Valley.
Kevin Wayne Bennett, 40, and Lindsey Colleen McCreight, 33, both of Elmore City.
Michael Ray Tiffin, 27, and Alizabeth Syke Townley, 22, both of Maysville.
Divorces Filed
Trista Dawn Spurgeon and Robert Earl Malone Jr.
Stephanie R. Henderson and Sean D. Erickson.
Felonies Filed
Gordon Leroy Davis Jr., possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Kyle Don Dennis, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Nikki Brown (alias – Angela Nicole Schultz, Angela Nicole Brown, Angela Nicole Pearson), bail jumping.
Jessica Leann Randolph, 3 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Misdemeanors Filed
Gordon Leroy Davis Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Howard Kirtley, threaten to perform act of violence.
Sarah Russ, obstructing officer.
Jason Christopher Johns, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Melvin Deewitt Webb, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cheng Zili, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Stephen Cox, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ryan Todd Prichard, assault and battery.
Maria Dutton, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Howard Kirtley, protective order violation.
Jessica Leann Randolph, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
