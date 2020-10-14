Marriages Filed
Gregory Alan Taylor, 40, and Helen Fay Dress, 37, both of Pauls Valley.
Joshua Mathews Howsley, 39, and Eric Lynn Wood, 39, both of Purcell.
Kaleb Paxton House, 23, and Kierstin Michelle Dushack, 23, both of Elmore City.
Larry Eugene Jackson, 63, Lindsay, and Jerri Ann Hood, 56, Moore.
Bryson Robert Travis, 25, and Judith Danielle Mills, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Elmer De Jesus Guardado and Teresa Del Carmen Guardado.
Sara Ring and Nickolas Ring.
Abrianna McKinnon and Trace McKinnon.
Felonies Filed
Kenneth Ray Long, 4 counts of child abuse by injury.
Ashley Louise Brown, 2 counts of enabling child abuse.
John McRae, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, 2 counts of battery/assault and battery on police officer, 2 counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
Malvin Joe Avriett, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Misdemeanors Filed
Joshua Murle Ross, domestic abuse – assault and battery, assault and battery.
Matthew Cole Cheatham, assault and battery.
Randy Keith Cotton, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, carrying firearm while under the influence.
Brandon Michael Watts, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Luis Antonio Treto Padilla, domestic abuse – assault and battery, malicious injury to property – under $1,000.
Mary Lee Odell (alias – Mary Lee Watson), possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roy Wathern Talbott III, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tashka Robert Frank Maret, assault and battery.
Paul Daniel Bittle Jr., larceny of lost property.
Marty Brummett, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Bambi Dera Guinn, possession of credit card belonging to another, unauthorized use of credit card.
Bond Tanner Henderson, stalking, 2 counts of placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call.
Kenneth Glenn Thompson, domestic abuse – assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence.
