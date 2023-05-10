Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Bobby Merle Wilson, 63, Chelsea, and Suzan Lynnette Cooley, 53, Glenwood, Ar.
Justin Derby Whitefield, 23, Pauls Valley, and Malia Kelly Readnour, 22, Stratford.
Jacob Dylan Bailey, 20, Tahlequah, and Samantha Nicole Woods, 22, Chouteau.
Lawrence Steven Fink, 64, Edwardsburg, Mi., and Kim Arlene Johnson, 69, Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Alyssa Diane Kennedy and Jacob Lee Kennedy.
Lisa N. Autry and Queston Autry.
James Warren Pearce and Sheena Lauree Pearce.
Felonies Filed
Timothy Cofer, possession of drug proceeds.
John Conner Gage Smith, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Kayla Verawan Scott, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Sherri Yvonne Rayford, bringing contraband into a jail.
Steven Medel, trafficking marijuana, failure to display tax stamp.
Jasmine Moneke Patterson, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Deontae Jamal Williams, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Tyree Xavier Ballom, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possession of drug proceeds.
Brian Wesley Griffith, feloniously pointing a firearm.
Tyler Nunn, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Caleb Franklyn Meave, battery/assault and battery on police officer, kidnapping.
Misdemeanors Filed
John Conner Gage Smith, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Verawan Scott, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherri Yvonne Rayford, destroying evidence.
Deontae Jamal Williams, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tyree Xavier Ballom, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kennith Wayne Click (alias – Kenneth Wayne Click), possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Ryan Todd Prichard, dumping trash on public/private property, reckless driving.
Kortnie Nichole Sloan, larceny of gasoline – pump piracy.
Treyvon Donavon Reece, petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.