Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Michael James Fine, 38, Davis, and Sheena Mae Wallace, 37, Wynnewood.
Billy Don Dodd, 54, and Tressa Joan Hawkins, 59, both of Pauls Valley.
Kevin Wayne Baker and Stephanie Dawn Williams.
Divorces Filed
Richard Waymire Jr. and Ashley Leeann Waymire.
Yolanda René Lewis and Jessie Lewis.
Cassy D. Lewis and Klayton C. Lewis.
Timothy Hancock and Jennifer Lovelady.
Felonies Filed
Roy Douglas Compton III, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tony Lac Nguyen, possession of drug proceeds.
Gil Bensadoun, feloniously pointing firearm.
Emmanuel Todd Worley (alias – Todd Worley), stalking.
Hilari Hope Goodwill, 4 counts of child neglect.
James Patric Alfred Turner, 4 counts of child neglect.
Wing Sum Chan, fugitive from justice.
Tammetha Bunner, child neglect.
Stacey Lee Cox, bringing drugs into a jail.
Jessica Leann Randolph, harboring a fugitive from justice.
Sarah Brister, harboring a fugitive from justice.
Misdemeanors Filed
Steven Anthony Davis, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Tabitha Miriah Winn, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Martin Rubio Suarez, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Blake William Marley, public intoxication.
Antonio Beltran, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Cynthia Marie Munoz, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Cory Anthony Stephens, obstructing officer.
Trenton Reese Rozzell, obstructing officer.
Danny Edward Davoult, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.