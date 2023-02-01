Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
Anthony James Rauseo, 22, Lindsay, and Alyssa Nicole Herring, 19, Wynnewood.
Divorces Filed
Tiyanna Foster and Cory Alan Foster.
Felonies Filed
Jamaica Alexander, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Thanhca Ngoc Nguyen, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of controlled dangerous substances without tax stamp, possession of drug proceeds.
Matthew Minhcuong Mai, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, endeavoring to violate the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act, possess firearm during commission of a felony, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp, possession of drug proceeds.
Manuel McWilliams, child abuse.
Davon Lavelle Kittrell, possession of drug proceeds, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax affixed, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kristian Shaelynn Morris, burglary in the third degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Nathanial Dale Davis, 3 counts of child neglect.
Anna Thomas, 3 counts of child neglect.
Yang Yun Lu, trafficking marijuana.
Webin Zheng, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug proceeds.
Misdemeanors Filed
Kyle Joseph Henderson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joshua Keith Fields, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Erin Lynn Brisco, larceny of lost property.
Lonnie Vanallen, assault and battery.
Angel Scroggins (alias – Angel Bussey, Angel Towler), petit larceny.
Chance Regan Fuller, assault and battery.
Blaine Charles Break, protective order violation.
Kelsea Rose Inlow, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Douglas Blanco Flores, public intoxication.
Kiarra Renee Burke, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Tyrone Michael Louis, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Marshelle Lynet Hunter, public intoxication.
Everett Zane Smith, disturbing the peace.
Marc Anthony Gugino, carrying weapons.
