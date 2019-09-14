Divorces Filed
Zackery Tye Swartz and Amanda Lyn Swartz (Johnson).
Ashleigh Gold and Cody Gold.
Kelsey Paige James and Todd Allan James.
Alejandra Dondiego and Antonio De Jesus Dondiego.
Felonies Filed
Gwente Shawan Rayford, bail jumping.
Shawn Allen Gilliland, assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Haden Michael Peck, attempted escape from penal institution, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Jarred Ray Barnes, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Justin Dillion Upchurch, conspiracy to commit a felony.
Angelo Marcell Andrews (a/k/a Angelo Percil Andrews), child abuse by injury.
Franklin Earl Linker, possession of controlled dangerous substance, 3 counts of assault and battery on police officer.
Wendy Jackson, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Kathy Garvin Cline, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Lindsey Nichole Henderson, false personation (after former conviction).
Matthew Ryan Hill, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Franklin Earl Linker, malicious injury to property – over $1,000.
Freddie Joe Thomas Jr., burglary in the first degree.
Misdemeanors Filed
Lindsey Nichole Henderson, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy James Harrison, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Stuart Simpson Fugate, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Jonathon Paul Ward, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jody James Bass, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Carrie Lavetta Johnson, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Nathaniel Anthony Billups Jr., possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Federico Olivarez Jr., disturbing the peace.
Darrin Ray Kile, 3 counts of protective order violation.
Rebecca Ruth McGuire, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Corey Deon Banks, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Freddie Joe Thomas Jr., resisting an officer, carrying weapons, 2 counts of threaten to perform act of violence.
Casey Lee McBroom, leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Christopher Lee Klepper, domestic abuse – assault and batteryl
