Garvin County Public Records

Marriages Filed
John Edward McKinney, 55, Chickasha, and Amanda Raynea Bailey Irvan, 35, Pauls Valley.
Connor Bradley Pitts, 21, and Gia Marriea Fires, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
Jeremy Tucker Swartz, 29, Wynnewood, and Natasha Marie O'Neal, 24, Sulphur.
Mac Kenzie Stuart Baker, 36, and Lindsey Nicole Brown, 39, both of Maysville.
Isaac Isaiah Teran, 20, Lindsay, and Dakota Rose Seifert-Ivey, 21, Lawton.
Luke Justice Jones, 29, Pauls Valley, and Amanda Lou Millsap, 37, Noble.
Cody Lee Knight, 31, and Hannah Elizabeth Owens, 24, both of Pauls Valley.
Steven Jerold Trent, 35, Pauls Valley, and Rebecca Dyane Pennington, 27, Moore.
Cody Brennan Lane, 33, and Linzey Michelle Poteet, 31, both of Pauls Valley.
Divorces Filed
Alexis Chancey East and Zachary Matthew East.
Felonies Filed
Peyton Michael Dewitt, child neglect, 2 counts of cruelty to animals.
Nathan Hunter Rich, child neglect, 2 counts of cruelty to animals.
Kendra Lynn Reaves, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Betty Williams, violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Fury Stinnett, violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Matthew Clinton Aaron Johnson, violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Kalyn Elisabeth Steakly, violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Karen Alisha Thompson, violation of the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to engage in racketeering, use of a telecommunication device in the commission of a controlled dangerous substance crime.
Matthew Alan Stacy, 2 counts of manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, to wit: marijuana, 3 counts of aggravated manufacturing of a controlled dangerous substance, to wit: one thousand or more marijuana plants, aggravated trafficking of a controlled dangerous substance, to wit: in excess of one thousand pounds of marijuana, 6 counts of offering a false or forged instrument for record, pattern of criminal offenses.
Robert Dean Mooneyham, trafficking in illegal drugs, endeavoring/conspiring to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Brittany Danielle Cowan, trafficking in illegal drugs, endeavoring/conspiring to deliver/manufacture/possess controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, use of telecommunication device to commit a felony, larceny, burglary or theft of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors Filed
Peyton Michael Dewitt, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Hunter Rich, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chessley Ray Elliott, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Norma Lynn McCrady, public intoxication.
Matthew James Sitton, unlawful entry.
Victoria Elaine Kidd, public intoxication.
Jordan Chase Richardson, disturbing the peace.
Matthew Clinton Aaron Johnson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Kristina Tyree, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
